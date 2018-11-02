PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, is asking for the help solving a deadly shooting that happened in southeast Portland last month.
On Oct. 7 at 11:47 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 4000 block of Southeast 94th Avenue.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found Izryl T. Johnson, 21, on the ground. Officer provided first aid until emergency medical responders arrived and determined Johnson had died.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner said Johnson died as a result of homicidal violence.
Investigators said there is no suspect information available at this time.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
