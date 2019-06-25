Crime Stoppers offers reward for information about suspect in north Portland dumpster fire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters and police are asking for help identifying a suspect they say started a fire in a dumpster at a convenience store in north Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
The incident occurred March 3 around 10:50 p.m. at the Plaid Pantry in the 6500 block of North Greeley Avenue, according to law enforcement, who say the suspect was captured on surveillance video.
Footage shows the suspect, a black man, enter the parking lot and walk toward the dumpster moments before the fire started.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
