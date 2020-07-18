PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police in a partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a cash reward for help to solve the homicide of 18-year-old Shai'India Maikayla Harris.
On July 10 at 12: 44 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of 84th Avenue. When they arrived, they found Harris dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The Medical Examiner conducted the autopsy and determined the death a homicide.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
