PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and the Hillsboro Police Department, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, are asking for the public's help identifying a sexual assault suspect.
Crime Stoppers said the sexual assault occurred in 2018.
According to Crime Stoppers, additional details about the assault are not being released for investigative reasons.
Detectives obtained surveillance images of the suspect. The suspect appears to be a black man with a medium build, short hair, and wearing glasses.
Crime Stoppers said the suspect is associated with an unknown make and model light-colored vehicle.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to reach out to Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
