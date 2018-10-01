PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, is asking for the public's help solving a deadly shooting that happened in 2014.
Michael William Olson, 30, was shot and killed on Sept. 30, 2014.
Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southeast 52nd Avenue at around 11:08 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found Olson dead from a fatal gunshot wound.
Homicide investigators believe Olson was killed during a robbery.
Witnesses described the suspect to police as a light-skinned African American or Hispanic man.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
