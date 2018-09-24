PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's help solving a deadly shooting that happened in 2015.
Stephen Dwayne McCorvey Jr., 30, was shot and killed near Northeast 15th Avenue and Buffalo Street on the night of Sept. 23, 2015.
Officers responded to the area at around 8:34 p.m. on the reports of gunfire. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a vehicle occupied with two gunshot victims.
Police said a 41-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
McCorvey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said no suspect information is available.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.