PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly shooting that happened in Oct. 2013.
Donte Alwakeel Young, 33, was found shot and killed on the 9500 block of North Burr Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 7, 2013.
Police said witnesses told officers that a large group of people ran away from the area before officers arrived. Detectives believe those people may have information critical to the investigation.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
