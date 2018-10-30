PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Portland Police Bureau, are asking for the public's help solving the deaths of a couple in northeast Portland.
On Oct. 30, 2014, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Northeast 114th Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. on the report of a possible deceased person inside.
When officers arrived to the home, they found the bodies of 65-year-old Jerry Ephrem and his wife, 65-year-old Helen Ephrem.
Police said the couple died due to homicidal violence.
Investigators do not have any suspect information or a motive for the killings.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
