PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that occurred in the Hazelwood neighborhood one year ago.

On Nov. 23, 2020, just before 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to a person down in the 200 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found 35-year-old Ian Alexander Phillips suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled Phillips' death a homicide. Police have not released any additional information, including possible suspect information.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone who would like to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.