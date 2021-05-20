PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in a felony assault investigation.
The investigation began on Oct. 20, 2020, at about 6 p.m., when officers responded to the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Graham Street on the report of a person who'd been assaulted. Officers arrived to the scene and found the victim, a 55-year-old man, suffering from various injuries.
According to police, the victim reported he was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect pulled over in a vehicle, got out and attacked him. The victim also said a female passenger got out of the vehicle and was left behind when the suspect drove away.
Surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers shows the suspect pull over in a vehicle and assault the victim. Warning, the video may be hard to watch. Click here to view.
The suspect was described as a Black man, 6 foot tall, with a slim build. The passenger was described as a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds, with short boyish brown hair, and possibly homeless. Police said the suspect's vehicle appears to be a mid-2000s Cadillac CTS, possibly silver in color, with what appears to be a Washington license plate on the back of the vehicle.
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect and passenger. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Anyone who would like to submit an anonymous tip can visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.
