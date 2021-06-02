SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help locating a woman who has been missing since March.
Tonna Marie Purnell, 42, was last seen on or about March 27 at the Days Inn Black Bear Motel, located at 1600 Motor Court Northeast. Police said Purnell's family has not had any contact with her since then and they are concerned about her whereabouts.
Purnell is described as 5 feet tall, slender build, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. She may have been driving a black Ford Escape.
Anyone with information about Purnell's whereabouts or has seen her is asked to call 911.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. To submit a tip visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.