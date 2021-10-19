PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the deadly shooting of a 42-year-old man that occurred three years ago.

In the morning hours of Oct. 19, 2018, officers responded to a shooting at North Rosa Parks Way and North Albina Avenue. Officers arrived and found Armond Ramoan Harper suffering from a gunshot wound.

Harper was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died early the next day.

Witnesses described the suspect in the shooting as a Black man in his 20s with a medium build, according to police. They told police the man was wearing gray or black clothing and ran out of the area northbound on North Mississippi Avenue.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.