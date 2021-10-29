PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a shooting that left two men dead in February.

On Feb. 27, just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called out to a report of two people shot at Acropolis Steakhouse, located in the 8300 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.

Officers arrived to the scene and found 39-year-old Williams "Billy" Peters, of Portland, dead. A second victim, identified as 36-year-old Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide, of La Pine, was taken to an area hospital, where he died the next day.

Police said Arrambide's family learned that he received over 200 units of blood during a five-hour surgery as medical staff attempted to save his life. Arrambide would have celebrated his 37th birthday this Saturday, Oct. 30. His mother is asking anyone who knew him or anyone wanting to make a difference to donate blood in honor of him.

Police said the suspects left the scene before officers arrived, and no suspect information has been released at this time. Investigators believe there are witnesses that have not come forward to police.

Investigators and the victims' families ask that anyone with information about the case to please contact homicide detectives, or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. To submit a tip, visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.