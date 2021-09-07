PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, Portland Fire & Rescue and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's help for information about a fire in north Portland that led to the death of a 26-year-old woman in Sept. 2019.

On Sept. 1, 2019, at about 1:42 a.m., firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 3900 block of North Albina Avenue. Firefighters rescued Sarah Oxenreider, who was trapped inside the apartment. Oxenreider was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. She died four days later.

Police ID 26-year-old woman who died after rescue from burning Portland apartment Police have identified a 26-year-old woman who died Thursday after firefighters rescued her from a burning apartment building in Portland over the weekend.

Oxenreider's mother spoke with FOX 12 who said her daughter was kind, generous and funny. Her mother said Oxenreider had recently moved from Norman, Oklahoma before her death and was very happy in Portland.

Homicide detectives and fire investigators are asking for the public’s help to learn more about the circumstances of the fire that led to Oxenreider’s death. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a cash reward up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone who would like to submit a tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.