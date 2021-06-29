PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a murder that occurred 11 years ago.
In the early morning hours of Jun 11, 2010, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 89th Avenue and East Burnside Street. The vehicle was found resting in the yard of a home after it hit a power pole. Police said the driver, identified as 32-year-old David Cosmo Jenkins, was suffering life-threatening injuries and taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Officers learned that Jenkins had been shot just before the crash. Detectives believe Jenkins was driving westbound on Burnside near 89th Avenue when he was shot by an unknown suspect.
The medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined that Jenkins died from a gunshot wound.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone who would like to submit a tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.