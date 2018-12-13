PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau are hoping the public can help identify a man wanted for an assaulted that happened back in September.
The assault happened on Sept. 1 between the hours of 2:15 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. in the area of Northeast Davis Street and Sandy Boulevard.
According to police, the suspect joined the victim and a friend earlier in the evening at a southeast Portland bar. The suspect and victim did not know each other.
After leaving a second bar, the victim was approached by the suspect and assaulted. The victim was seriously injured.
Police said the suspect was described as a white man named "Jeremy," late 20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and has light-brown, shorter hair. "Jeremy" claimed to be a "two-tour combat veteran" and works as a quality assurance manager at a local manufacturing facility.
Police released a forensic sketch of the suspect.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Tips can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download "P3 Tips" to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
