PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon says a federal fugitive wanted for a probation violation in Multnomah County was arrested last week.
On July 23, the U.S. Marshals Service District of Oregon and Crime Stoppers asked for help locating Eric Floyd Oelkers, 34.
Oelkers was wanted on a federal probation violation warrant in connection with a prior firearms conviction.
According to Crime Stoppers, Oelkers was arrested on July 26. He has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
No other details have been released.
Oelkers is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
