VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help locating a teen who has been missing since June.
Nikki Kuhnhausen, 18, was last seen on June 5.
National Women’s Coalition Against Violence and Exploitation President Michelle Bart told FOX 12 that Kuhnhausen was last seen leaving her friend’s house where she’d been staying, and that those friends said she got into an older Russian man’s car at about 6:30 in the morning and was hesitant to leave.
“We can’t confirm or deny human trafficking, but we can definitely say she’s endangered. If she’s not exploiting herself, she’s definitely in danger of being exploited,” Bart said.
Kuhnhausen is a trans woman, now listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and has black hair.
Detectives from the Vancouver Police Missing Person Unit are investigating the case and are asking anyone who may have information related this investigation to contact Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
