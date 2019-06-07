WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help solving the murder of a 15-year-old boy.
Alejandro "Alex" Castrejon-Tovar, who also went by the nickname "Smiley," was reported missing on May 7, 2007. He was last seen boarding a bus in June 2007 on Southwest Farmington Road in Beaverton.
Crime Stoppers said his body was found on Nov. 18, 2008 in an area of thick brush near Southwest Shelton Street and 160th Avenue in Aloha.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Castrejon-Tovar was the victim of a homicide.
Castrejon-Tovar was associating with street gang members around the time of his disappearance. However, Crime Stoppers said is it not known if his association played a role in his death.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
