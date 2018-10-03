PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler says ICE is coming after him.
He fired back Wednesday at the union representing federal Immigration, Customs and Enforcement employees in Portland after the union's attorney asked state and U.S. attorneys general to launch an investigation into Wheeler’s handling of the OccupyICE protests this summer.
The protests lasted 38 days at Portland’s ICE office in southwest Portland.
During that period, it was reported as being a hostile environment where community members felt unsafe.
Wheeler told Portland police not to step in, unless someone’s life was in danger.
In late June, Wheeler tweeted he “did not want the Portland police to be engaged or sucked into a conflict.”
It’s because of that hands-off message that Sean Riddell, an attorney for the National ICE Council, claims Wheeler committed official misconduct.
In a letter to Oregon’s Department of Justice, Riddell cites several records, saying officers were instructed only to respond to calls at the demonstration that had an immediate life safety concern and were told not to proactively patrol the area around the demonstration.
In the letter, Riddell also asks Wheeler to give up his authority over the Portland Police Bureau during the potential criminal investigation.
A similar letter was sent to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions stating they believe Wheeler targeted a section of the city and ICE employees based upon his perception of their political beliefs.
It says Wheeler “used his police powers to punish those he believed held alternate political views.”
Wheeler responded Wednesday in a statement:
"Make no mistake. They are coming after me because I am a vocal opponent of the administration’s policy of separating kids from their parents. Now we know many of these kids will be permanently orphaned as a result. That is wrong. I’m outraged by it. Previous claims made by Sean Riddell have fallen apart upon further inspection and these claims, if investigated, will too.”
In a letter to Riddell dated July 31, Wheeler said Portlanders have a right to free speech and that the Portland Police Bureau does not police based on the “content of speech.”
Wheeler said he stands by directing officers not to engage or “get sucked into a conflict for the purpose of securing federal property,” which has its own police force.
