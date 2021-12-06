EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Associated Press reports University of Oregon’s head football coach Mario Cristobal has accepted the offer to take over as University of Miami football coach.
The report of Cristobal leaving follows an extended period of speculation of his departure and the Monday morning firing of University of Miami’s previous football coach Manny Diaz.
According to the Associated Press, U of O head coach Cristobal had been in deep negotiations to take over the coaching role at University of Miami and began informing players of his decision Monday.
The U of O later confirmed the departure of Cristobal in a release.
“We appreciate all of Mario’s accomplishments and hard work here at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter,” said U of O athletic director Rob Mullens. “The University of Oregon is a prestigious academic institution with a football program that is well-positioned for continued success in the future, and the search is underway to find another excellent football coach to lead and support our student-athletes moving forward.”
Cristobal was born and raised in South Beach and played for Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson when the University of Miami led college football with two national titles.
The four year coach of the Ducks is a former offensive tackle and graduate of Miami who led the U of O to three consecutive Pac-12 Championship Games since 2017. The program had reportedly been targeting Cristobal and Clemson University athletic director Dan Radakovich for the opening role.
Miami is also where Cristobal got his college coaching start and his mother is currently.
Cristobal’s contract with Oregon which was recently extended for six more seasons one year ago, has a buyout of $9 million.
U of O said an interim head coach for the Oregon football program will be determined as soon as possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated.