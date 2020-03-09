PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A bit of frustration is growing at a northeast Portland restaurant. An early morning break-in left the front entrance damaged and broken dishes on the floor.
Renee Gorham, the co-owner of Toro Bravo, says she got a call Monday just after 3 a.m. She says the building owner where her restaurant is located called to tell her that her restaurant had been broken into.
Gorham says the suspect tossed a rock through the glass of the front door. She says the rock then hit some dishes just past the door and broke them. Gorham says the suspect then went to the cash register and tried to pry it open. Gorham says they don’t keep money in the register overnight, so the person didn’t get away with anything.
Portland Police responded and dusted for fingerprints.
Gotham says this is the 12th time in 12 years that someone has broken into Toro Bravo.
“It is heartbreaking,” Gotham said. “It feels violating and my first thought goes to my staff. I want my staff to feel safe and comfortable. I want my guests to feel comfortable.”
The door is boarded up until they can get the glass replaced. The northeast Portland restaurant was set to be back open Monday night, business as usual.
Anyone with information about the break-in should contact Portland Police.
