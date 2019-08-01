PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Flowers, candles, and two crosses sat near the crash site in north Portland where two teenage sisters died in May.
That is until Thursday, when the girls’ family says they discovered someone had burned and destroyed the memorial.
“We see people come by and stop every day,” said a cousin of the girls, Myrian Frias. “It’s a place where we can come and get some sort of comfort.”
Police say sisters Ana and Kaylee Moreno-Hernandez died after crossing the center line of North Greeley Ave. in their car and hitting an SUV.
The girls’ aunts and cousins, who visit the memorial all the time, say someone burned the crosses in the girls’ names, turned them upside down, and tied red ribbons to the ends.
“Why burn something so nice for us? One of, like, the only things we have left of them?” said cousin Leslie Moreno.
Moreno says someone also cut up the rosary beads that were there, broke the candles, and ripped apart Ana’s Bridge City Cafe shirt, a tribute to her from the last place she worked.
“It took a big hit,” Frias said. “Immediately, people started coming and dropping off flowers and balloons.”
In hours, the family had already redecorated in memory of Ana and Kaylee.
Although it’s hurt them to the core, they say this won’t stop them from returning to the memorial to find peace.
“There’s no resentment towards anybody who did this. There’s no anger. There’s no hate towards them,” said Frias. “But we do ask that you just please respect not just the family and the community, but the girls as well. To let them go in peace.”
The family wants to express these young girls were so loved and are so incredibly missed by their entire community.
