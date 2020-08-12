Crowd blocks unmarked buses in Bend after ICE agents detain 2 men

BEND, OR (KPTV) - A large crowd blocked two unmarked buses in a hotel parking lot in Bend when they learned that ICE agents had detained two men.
The city confirmed Immigration and Customs Enforcement were in the area. It noted that Bend is a welcoming city and does not enforce federal immigration laws or detain people based on immigration status.
The mayor says she was told both men detailed had warrants out for their arrest. She said this wasn't a sweep for undocumented immigrants.
Some protesters, however, say they want the warrants presented, or the men should be released. An ICE spokesperson wouldn't confirm any details about the operation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.