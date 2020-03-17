PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s a sobering example of the difficulty to limit crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Monday night, at least a hundred people mingled in a long line as they waited for a free dinner from the Portland Rescue Mission.
For Portland’s homeless community, many of whom are well acquainted with life-or-death situations, it’s an opportunity to eat that they’re not going to miss – virus or no virus.
One homeless man said he was worried about getting COVID-19 but didn’t feel he had many options to avoid crowded situations.
“I’m afraid but there’s nothing to do about it,” he said.
Portland Rescue Mission said its outdoor meal service Monday evening along West Burnside and Northwest 1st Avenue was safer than the alternative. Normally, the nonprofit serves dinner inside its cafeteria, where people crowd around tables.
“We’re doing everything possible to minimize congregate environments,” said Timothy Desper, director of the Burnside Shelter Services.
And tough times call for creative solutions.
Portland Rescue Mission served its dinner from a food truck that is typically used for its catering events.
“Because the catering industry is really quiet right now with the lack of events – we flipped it – so we’ve used that to continue to provide hot breakfast, hot dinners seven days a week,” Desper said.
Meals are one thing and sleeping is another. Most of Portland’s shelters operate with large sleeping areas with multiple beds in a room.
The Portland Rescue Mission said it reduced shelter capacity in order to move beds further apart.
In the world of homelessness, it’s a double-edge sword.
“That’s exactly the conversation that we’ve been having,” said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. “Where are people safer? Outside? Or are they safer in a contained environment?”
The Joint Office of Homeless Services determined the benefits of shelters outweigh the risks of further spreading COVID-19, said Kafoury. Still, the office hopes to minimize the impacts on some of the county’s most vulnerable populations.
“These are folks who are really, really vulnerable,” Kafoury said. “A lot of them are older, many of them have underlying health conditions.”
To help address the need for distance among shelter residents, officials are taking the following actions: winter shelters slated to soon close will remain open and 40 of the most elderly and ill shelter residents have been given hotel vouchers.
It’s still not enough for shelters to properly ensure adequate social distancing.
“Right now – today - we need 400 additional shelter beds to make sure everyone who is sleeping in our shelters tonight is six feet apart from the other person,” Kafoury said.
The county hopes to find new temporary shelter locations to further separate homeless residents.
With public buildings like libraries and recreational centers now closed due to COVID-19 concerns, Kafoury said a solution should be soon identified.
Meanwhile, homeless residents at current shelters are separated into groups of healthy and sick and housed on opposite sides of sleeping rooms.
As for those homeless who are outside camping, Multnomah County said partner nonprofits have connected with more than 1,400 homeless over the last five days. Supplies like hand sanitizer and blankets have been handed out, as well as information sheets on COVID-19.
People who are lazy and addicted and refuse to be self reliant like most people, can get whatever they get. If they would rather waste their one shot at life being addicted to alcohol and drugs, living in a tent by a freeway, then ---- 'em.
