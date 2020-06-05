PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Rain did not stop crowds of protesters from gathering to march across Portland again on Friday to mark the ninth night of demonstrations for George Floyd.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler before marches started on Friday evening announced that he had prohibited Portland police from using the sonic warning tone on its Long Range Acoustic Devices during protests.
Effective immediately, I have directed @PortlandPolice to use LRAD only to share information and not as a sonic warning tone function.— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) June 6, 2020
Police overnight on Thursday used the warning tone in an attempt to deter protesters. Police say the sound is very difficult to be around. Lieutenant Franz Shoening says he only knows of two instances where it has been used: once during Thursday night's protest and again during riots over the 2016 presidential election. He says the decision to use the tone is up to the discretion of the person operating the equipment.
"If the sound truck operator and the supervisor feels like things have gotten dangerous enough where they need to use that as a defensive means of stopping the violence they’re seeing toward them, they’ve got the authority absolutely to defend themselves," Shoening said.
Shoening says the LRAD is generally used to communication with crowds of protesters and not to emit the high-pitched sound that Wheeler prohibited.
The protests have remained largely peaceful throughout the week, with FOX 12 crews capturing several moments of solidarity and cooperation between protesters and law enforcement.
MORE: Moments of peace, love in week 1 of protests in Portland for George Floyd
On Friday evening, several hundred protesters gathered again at Revolution Hall, with organizers providing the crowd with water and snacks. Indigenous communities also gathered in solidarity for a Black Lives Matter protest at Pioneer Courthouse Square.
Indigenous community comes together in solidarity for #BlackLivesMatter protest at Pioneer Courthouse Square. Smaller crowd than this time last night. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/adYSdYv6Q7— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) June 6, 2020
Leaders of the gathering at Pioneer Courthouse Square said it was a big deal for the Native American community to gather, as the group has been badly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The group played music and danced at Pioneer Courthouse before the crowd of a couple hundred began marching to the Burnside Bridge.
FOX 12 spoke with an organizer at Revolution Hall in charge of food distribution at Revolution Hall on Friday evening about what it means for him to participate in the marches.
“This experience for me has been like, it’s been very emotional … for someone who doesn’t really trust police ever, and has had experience with unfair situations with police, I find myself crying of happiness, because I feel like there are good people out here actually making a difference … it’s mainly peaceful, the leaders are very, very down-to-earth, and I’ve never felt more like a family unit than I have with them,” the organizer said.
The organizer said the food is donated and goes to medics and organizers to pass out to protesters throughout the night.
Night 9 of Portland demonstrations. The medic team at Revolution Hall is prepared. Everything you see here was donated by the community. Rain or shine, they plan to march from here every night. #Portland #Pdx #GeorgeFloyd #March #Protest @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/pq2FUnYu3V— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 6, 2020
Protesters at Revolution Hall also sang happy birthday to Breonna Taylor, a young woman shot to death when police officers conducted a raid on her home. Taylor would have turned 27 on Friday.
Breonna Taylor would have turned 27 today. Nearly three months ago, she was shot to death when police officers conducted a raid on her home. Just now, this crowd sang happy birthday in her honor. #Portland #pdx #protest #BreonnaTaylorBirthday #BreonnaTaylor @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qT5nDKAjcg— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 6, 2020
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard joined crowds of several thousand on Thursday evening to march from Revolution Hall across the Morrison Bridge. Lillard walked arm-in-arm with protesters, helping lead the way to the Portland Waterfront, where the crowd continued to swell. That gathering ended around 10:30 p.m., with some members moving to join another group near the Justice Center that later started taunting officers and throwing projectiles at them.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
