Crowds head to Oregon coastal towns to escape the heat

CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) - When it’s a scorcher of a day in Portland, a lot of people flock to the Oregon Coast because it’s one of the few places to actually escape the hot weather.
While temperatures soared into the mid-90s in the Portland metro, temperatures along the coast didn’t even reach the 70s Monday.
Monday was certainly a busy day in Cannon Beach, with a parking spot almost impossible to find. But, for those who got to enjoy the coast, it was a near perfect day.
“I love the ocean, I love the beach, all the people around, all the great things to do on the coast, and of course the fish and chips,” said Curtis Sprague, who was visiting from Vancouver.
Sprague said he wanted to return a pair of sunglasses Monday, and saw it as a perfect opportunity to get out of the heat.
“I bought a new pair of sunglasses and decided I really didn’t want them, so I called them this morning and they said they do take exchanges, so it was too hot in Vancouver where we live, so we decided to come on out to the coast,” he said.
The hot weather was a big reason many people decided to make a day trip to Cannon Beach.
“We just needed to escape the heat today,” said Marc Siegel. “97 in Beaverton is just too much for a three-and-a-half-year-old and a dad whose home with his daughter this weekend.”
Not everyone was enjoying the crowds Monday though. One Cannon Beach resident said he was getting frustrated with the number of people who come from Portland when temperatures heat up.
“It’s a mob. It’s getting to be that way more and more every year and Certainly this year. Even in the off season, way off season, it’s been crowded,” said Rick Gray.
Traffic can also be an issue when making a trip to the coast. Beachgoers should plan for some congestion if they want to go on these nice summer days.
This weekend temperatures in Portland look to be back into the upper 90s, or possibly even hotter. That will likely lead to large crowds at Oregon’s beaches for the weekend.
