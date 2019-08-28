SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A multi-day heat streak has challenged crowds, exhibitors and livestock at the Oregon State Fair.
According to FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen, a high temperature of 96-degrees was reached Wednesday in Salem. As the sun shined down strong, caretakers worked to keep their animals cool.
“We watch them really carefully just to make sure their breathing rates aren’t high and to make sure that they also have water access all day,” said Gracie Krahn of Royal Riverside Farm.
Krahn said she also tries to remember to stay hydrated herself by drinking lots of water throughout her long days at the fair.
“Oh, I think I went through three or four bottles already,” Krahn said Wednesday afternoon.
It was a HOT summer day at the @OregonStateFair - where it hit a high of 96 degrees! Ahead at 10, I’ll tell you how exhibitors have been keeping their livestock (and themselves) cool... plus, some tips on how crowds can escape the heat but still have a good time. #FOX12 pic.twitter.com/Qq27BWs25T— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) August 29, 2019
Krahn also explained that her animals get a little extra help during really hot summer days.
“So we have little spray bottles that we use for the pigs, it just keeps them cool. Sometimes we throw ice in their pin that way they can lay on it and chew on it,” Krahn said. “And then with the cows, we do take them to the wash shack and spray them with the hose – and they just really enjoy that.”
Except for show appearances and nighttime cattle tie-outs, livestock at the fair are almost always sheltered inside a barn, according to Agricultural Programs Manager Caleb Forcier.
Forcier said the barn offers the animals fans, unlimited water and quick access to on-site veterinarians.
“Fortunately, in the barns, we are prepared,” Forcier said. “And the barns are actually setup architecturally to where they allow for a lot of free-flow air.”
Forcier, who has attended the fair since he was a child and now works on coordinating its agricultural operations year-round, said dealing with hot summer days is nothing new for annual fair staffers and the animals that are brought in.
“How hot is too hot for a cow?” FOX 12 Reporter Tyler Dumont asked Forcier.
“In all honesty, I think it’s going to vary a little bit,” Forcier said. “But since we’re in the barn, and out of direct sunlight – in comparison to where they are 95% of their life – the barns are actually going to be more of a spa day for them.”
The summer sizzle can take a toll on fair crowds, too. According to Forcier, most people tend to attend in the late afternoon as the sun starts to set.
“Its cooled down, we’re out of the sun – the sun’s not blaring on you. It feels good,” said Jim Guernsey, who attended the fair with his family.
While Wednesday’s high of 96-degrees was shy of the local, all-time record of 104-degrees reached in September 1988, it’s nearly 20-degrees warmer than average temperatures this time of year.
