TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – People lined the beaches at Glenn Otto Park Wednesday in another crippling day of heat in the Portland-metro area.
It’s a popular spot to take a dip in the Sandy River and crowds couldn’t resist the chance to have some fun in the refreshing water.
But many recognize the dangers of the river, like Chad Clark and his son, Jack.
“It's pretty crazy right around here in these rapids though, you got to be careful,” Chad Clark said.
“If you go too far by yourself and you're a kid then you might get floated away from the water,” Jack Clark said.
That’s true for anyone as FOX 12 watched American Medical Response lifeguards help people out of the fast-moving current Wednesday evening.
Andrew Fox, an AMR Lead River Technician, told FOX 12 that the spot at Glenn Otto is a particularly dangerous spot in the Sandy River.
“Tubes can wrap up, has a little under tow behind it gets really deep after it,” Fox said. “It seems really shallow right behind me but the current's so strong that you really can't walk through it.”
But he stresses the importance of wearing a life jacket.
Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale is packed! AMR has four lifeguards out here right now - we just talked to them about safety as the current here on the Sandy River is strong and lifeguards say you can easily get pulled under - stay safe out there folks! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/6Cfy9w0pP5— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) June 13, 2019
Five-year-old Kaydence Muniz understood that with some great knowledge of the life-saving tool.
“It keeps me safe when I'm in the water so I don't float away from my mom and dad,” Muniz said.
AMR was handing out free life jackets for kids at Glenn Otto Park. Lifeguards will be stationed at the park through Labor Day.
