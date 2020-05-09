PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While the coast was off-limits, people packed into local parks are waterways instead.
FOX 12 spoke with people who say they felt like everyone was trying to be respectful of social distancing.
"You know it's kind of impossible to not have some social distancing," Lance Lowrey of Forest Grove said. "I have noticed just going out into the water, and people just recognizing the situation and maybe just taking a couple steps back. I think people are doing really great."
Boating, fishing, paddling and swimming are allowed under the governors Stay at Home order but the state's guidelines for social distancing still apply out on the water. Groups should also consist of members from the same household.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.