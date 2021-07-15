Crucial Multnomah County program for victims, survivors gets additional funding

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As we see a surge in community violence, an important program in Multnomah County is getting more funding to help victims and survivors.
According to Multnomah County, the Victim and Survivor Services Unit within the Department of Community Justice helped 485 victims last year who've been harmed by someone involved in the justice system.
Through the American Rescue Plan, the county says it was able to allocate an additional $93,000 to the program for a records technician for victim and survivor services notifications.
The county says the team also provides services to survivors and victims on parole and probation.
Kate, a victim of domestic violence who is using the program has a tough story.
"It was a bad situation and I was with him for two years," Kate said.
During the pandemic, Kate says she lived with a man who repeatedly abused her.
"It was really hard because I would end up in the hospital because he broke my nose, or he busted my eardrum out or he choked me to where you know people called the police. And we went on a high-speed chase and he wouldn't let me out of the car," Kate said. "I'd been trying to get away from him and then COVID hit. And everything just shut down, like there was no resources there was no help for anybody."
Kate says she was on probation and let her probation officer know what was going on in her life.
She got connected with an advocate with Multnomah County Victim and Survivor Services.
"As of this year we have we have been moving towards being more culturally responsive in the work that we do. So we have victim advocates that specialize in working with our African American community, we have victim advocates that specialize in working with our domestic violence community as well as with our families," Multnomah County Director of the Department of Community Justice, Erika Preuitt said.
Preuitt says the program not only helps in that personal support, but it also provides immediate safety needs like housing, transportation, household utilities and help with food.
For Kate who says she was able to get away from her abuser, the program was crucial.
"If it wasn't for that specific department I would not be as stable as I am right now, whether it's just with talking with someone to talk about my problems, to help me push in the right direction," Kate said.
this man doesn't care if he gets caught because all the system does is put him on probation and he gets a slap on the wrist. then he goes out and continues his dirty deeds.I think we should take the money he is costing the state and put him on a deserted island so he can't hurt anyone with no money or way to get off the island and let him fend for himself. that'll keep him busy!
