PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – After a few years away, the CSA Share Fair is back for an in-person fair where over 45 farms will be in attendance!
The event allows people to meet their local farmers and buy all kinds of food including meats, produce, eggs, flowers and more. Along with meeting farmers, attendees can see live cooking demos and engage in fun family friendly activities.
The CSA model for farming and buying food has huge benefits not only for the farmers but for their customers as well. FOX 12’s Ayo Elise learns all about it from the PNW CSA’s Executive Director, Holly Hutchason.
Learn more about the Share Fair here.