Cuddle for a cause: Oregon City police selling stuffed dogs

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Normally, it’s not a good idea to try to cuddle with a police dog, but the Oregon City Police Department is giving people a chance to do just that.
Offices are selling stuffed animals that are modeled after their own K-9 force.
The fluffy dogs don their signature police vests.
People can choose from K-9 officer Mac, Slate or Grendel. The dog’s names are embroidered on their vests.
Each stuffed animal costs $20. Officers say proceeds will help pay for retired police dog’s medical bills.
The stuffed animals are available for purchase at the Oregon City Police Department’s building on Warner Milne Road.
