SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Forecasted rainfall across our region has called for flood warnings in Turner and across Marion county.
FOX 12 spoke with Marion County Director of Public Works, Brian Nicholas, who says flood evacuation orders have not been put in place, but flood warnings were issued Sunday and Monday.
“Here in Salem, Mill Creek and Turner are the areas of concern right now. There are some neighborhoods that are really, really close to being flooded. The worst of the rain is over today. There still may be a chance of showers and then by 8:00 p.m. it’ll taper off,” said Nicholas.
Nicholas added that this current rainfall is a predictable pattern at this time of year. The Public Works department has made sand bagging stations available to the public, shut down most low-lying roads near streams, and encouraged people with flood related issues to call their local public works department for additional help.
FOX 12 spoke with David Demarre, owner of The Joint on Market Street, a cannabis dispensary which sits right off Mill Creek. Demarre was hard at work shoveling and bulldozing gravel barricades around his facility preparing for potential flooding.
He said this building has flooded three out of the nine years he’s owned the property and is working to make sure the business doesn’t get flood damage for a fourth time.
“We’re just throwing some rock around the building, putting some plastic underneath it, and throwing some more rock on top of it. It works better than sandbags, hopefully it'll hold the water back it back a little bit and if it stops raining this will all subside.
