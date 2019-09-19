PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A customer was hurt in a shooting at a Portland Home Depot store Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. in the 11600 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive.
The suspect in the shooting was also hurt and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The customer was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Police were first dispatched to the scene on a report of a theft at the store. Officers continue to investigate and no additional information was immediately available for release.
Anyone with information that could be helpful in this case is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
