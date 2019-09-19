Customer hurt in shooting near Portland Home Depot

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A customer was hurt in a shooting near a Portland Home Depot store Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The shooting occurred just after 2 p.m. on a bike trail between Home Depot and I-5 Northbound.
Police said a loss prevention agent was confronting a theft suspect when a community member became involved. The community member got into a confrontation with the suspect and weapons were produced, according to police.
The suspect's injuries are believed to be the result of gun shots. The suspect, an adult male, is in critical condition at an area hospital. The customer was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Investigators are still processing the crime scene and encourage anyone with information or video to contact Robbery Detective Kenneth Reynolds at (503) 823-0407 or at Kenneth.reynolds@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
