MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The community in Milwaukie is rallying around a small coffee shop that’s taken a hit to their bottom line.
The owner of The Painted Lady Coffee House said road construction over the last year has kept customers away. She’s decided Saturday will be their last day.
The city of Milwaukie has been working for months on improvements to the south end of the downtown area. They’ve worked to put in new sewer lines, sidewalks and lighting.
The city said they are ahead of schedule and should finish paving work on Monday Nov. 4th, with striping happening the following week. A grand opening celebration is planned for Nov. 21.
While the work has been on going the city ssaid they’ve had to close streets. The construction has had an impact on nearby businesses.
“The month of September was absolutely brutal on us,” Jill Younce the owner of Painted Lady Coffee House said.
The slow months have really had an impact on their bottom line, so much so she plans to close on Nov. 2.
“It breaks my heart, but I can’t keep it going,” Younce said.
She may not see a path forward, but customers and friends and trying to help keep the business going. They’ve set up GoFundMe accounts to help keep the doors open.
As word of the closure has spread in the community, Friday was a very busy day for the shop.
“This is an important place to people, and that is the part that really bothers me. I wish that I could stay open, I would really like to,” Younce said. “The amount of love and support that I have been receiving from the community has been overwhelming.”
