GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - We’ve been talking about the holiday rush all week, and while most people have already hit the road or taken off from the airport, there always seems to be that last-minute item on your grocery list that sends you rushing back to the store before Thanksgiving.
As the hours went by Wednesday, we could start to feel that holiday rush building.
We stopped by the Fred Meyer off Burnside and Powell in Gresham around noon and were pleasantly surprised at how calm the store was – at that point.
“I was kind of surprised. I was a little scared to come in here, I was thinking, ‘Oh, I forgot the Martinelli’s, I’m going to have to go back,’ and I was kind of shocked,” shopper Joyce Gillespie told FOX 12. “I expected it to be kind of a nightmare in here, and it’s actually pretty nice.”
Like most people, she’d already done the bulk of her shopping and was just picking up a few last-minute things.
She’s cooking for six this year, and it’s her first time doing the turkey dinner by herself.
“I wasn’t even planning on picking up this turkey roaster,” she said, pointing to a big box in her cart. “But it looks like it’s going to make my life pretty easy.”
By 4 p.m. at the Beaverton Fred Meyer on 158th and Walker Road, things had picked up considerably.
It was getting tough to find a parking spot, and the grocery, and gas lines were getting a little longer.
Luckily, if you’re one of the many last-minute shoppers who still need to come in, most grocery stores are open late Wednesday and some are open Thanksgiving Day, too.
