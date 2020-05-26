CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - In Clackamas County, some businesses and restaurants are wrapping up their first weekend back open, capping it off with the Memorial Day holiday.
As customers came in for dinner, tables were quickly filling up at J. Willy's in West Linn on Monday night.
"It doesn't take a lot to fill every other table, but we're staying full, and like I said this community's just shown us great support," said Brian McNeel, general manager at J. Willy's.
The restaurant decided to reopen on Saturday, welcoming back eager customers.
"I was jacked. I was jacked, cause it's awesome," said customer Casey Hollabaugh.
The restaurant says it's still working to get employees back so everyone is putting in the hours to get operations back on track.
"We can actually start to make some gains and make some money, get our staff back to work, and hopefully get back to where we were going into this," McNeel said.
Employees will wear masks and signs on tables close off a good portion of the seating - reminding people to keep social distancing.
"Our restaurant layout - we're able to do it pretty well, being every other table, every other booth, and having the spacing," said McNeel.
Hollabaugh says he's been ordering to-go orders to help J. Willy's, and now that they're back open he feels safe coming back.
"I feel really good about coming here, and I feel like I'll come out of here and everything will be just fine," Hollabaugh said.
Customers say it's just nice to be back somewhere comfortable with familiar faces.
"Now, even the slow steps of coming in here, even though you have social distancing going on, it just feels like the vibe is slowly started to get moving forward and it’s really awesome," said Hollabaugh.
And for the restaurant - the feeling's mutual.
"It's just great to see them back in," McNeel said.
Many restaurants are still doing to-go orders, saying that's also helping business.
