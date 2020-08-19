PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The discussion of online safety is top of mind for parents as students head back to class remotely.
Cyber experts are warning of a threat called Zoom bombing, and they’re offering some tips to try and avoid it. They say Zoom and similar software are becoming targets as people increasingly rely on video conferencing, especially as students use it for remote learning.
Zoom bombing happens when someone accesses a virtual meeting and disrupts it.
This often happens because the meeting was set up without a password or it was set up incorrectly, according to experts. Experts also warn that video conferencing apps can save and use your data, but there are some ways to protect your privacy, including:
- Turning your camera and microphone off unless you’re actually speaking.
- Using a generic background image so no one can see inside your home.
- Using a unique email address specifically for Zoom.
- Staying on top of downloading software updates.
The Better Business Bureau offered some tips for people starting meetings, like requiring a password and locking the meeting once it starts. Hosts can also kick out unruly attendees or put them on hold.
