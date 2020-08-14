PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Cybersecurity experts are warning about a rise in identity theft risks due to online learning.
Experts say crooks are using COVID-19 as an opportunity for phishing attacks, data breaches, ransomware and more.
“Anytime there is a crisis like we have right now with the COVID pandemic, malicious actors will take advantage,” said Doug Levin, present of the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center.
Levin said the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center has tracked around 900 cyber attacks on school districts since 2016. He expects to see even more now that many schools are operating classes online.
“The have smaller professional IT staff, they may be running older computers and older systems that may not be as well patched,” Levin said.
Levin recommends parents consider freezing their child’s credit, along with making sure all security features on their devices have been activated.
He also suggests using a different device for online learning and school tasks, or at least a different browser. It’s also a good idea to completely log out when the day is done.
“I have examples from districts from Alaska to Florida from Maine to Hawaii that have experienced these incidents form the very smallest to the very largest. So you know these attacks do not discriminate,” Levin said.
The Department of Education also suggests people regularly update security software on their computers, and tell children to use different and unique passwords for every online account that include symbols, numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters.
