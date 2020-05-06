PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Cycle Oregon has canceled all events for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit organization released a statement on its website Tuesday about the decision to cancel 2020 events - Classic, GRAVEL, Joyride and WEEKENDER.
"We did not come to this decision easily or lightly. We know the widespread impact and ripple effect these cancellations have on you and our other participants; on the Oregon communities who help stage our events and who won’t feel the economic boost from Cycle Oregon being in their towns; on the vendors who support our rides by providing food, drinks, showers, mechanical support and more; and, of course, on Cycle Oregon itself."
The organization said all riders who registered for a 2020 event will receive a 70 percent refund of their registration fee and 100 percent of their add-on purchases. Those refunds will start processing on May 20 and riders should receive their refund within 30 days.
Registered riders can donate their refund to the organization. To convert the refund to a donation, click here.
The organization said it received a federal PPP loan, which will allow them to continue to operate through June and process all cancellations.
In July, the organization said it will end the Portland office lease and furlough the team to 60 percent. The rest of the team will work remotely to "develop and implement a strategy for carry Cycle Oregon into 2021 and beyond."
For more information about Cycle Oregon and to stay up-to-date about 2021 events, visit cycleoregon.com.
This is not the first time Cycle Oregon has been canceled. In 2017, it was canceled due to wildfires and poor air quality in the state.
