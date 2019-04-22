LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A cyclist died after a collision with a car on Highway 126E in Lane County Sunday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
The crash occurred near milepost 37 at approximately 4:25 p.m.
OSP says the 79-year-old cyclist, identified as Michael Greenbaum, of Vida, was traveling west on Highway 126E when for unknown reasons entered the lane of travel in front of a 2017 Toyota Corolla.
Greenbaum was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.
The driver of the Corolla was identified as Samuel Smith, 26, of Eugene.
Highway 126E was closed for approximately two hours after the crash.
OSP was assisted at the scene by Mckenzie Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
