PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A cyclist is in hot water for allegedly spitting on a Portland firefighter.
Branden T. Shelby is facing a charge of aggravated harassment.
Court documents say a fire truck was stopped at a light last week when Shelby biked up and spit in a firefighter’s face.
One of the firefighters says he also heard someone “hawking a lugie” and looked over to see spit hitting his co-worker’s face and arm.
Shelby told police he was “heated” because a part of the fire truck hit him when it was coming to a stop.
