PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman died after getting hit by a driver late Monday morning in southeast Portland.
According to the police bureau, the woman was hit while riding a bicycle east on Southeast Henderson Street just before 11:10 a.m. Investigators say a driver in a Honda Pilot hit the woman while headed south on Southeast 82nd Avenue.
Police rushed to the 7300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue and provided emergency medical aid. Officers say the woman was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the woman and determine her cause of death. Police will release her identity once her family has been notified.
The driver of the Honda Pilot remained on scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators, according to police. No citations have been issued at this time.
Southeast 82nd Avenue was closed between Henderson Street and Flavel Street was closed for several hours after the collision.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
