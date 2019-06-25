VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A cyclist was hurt after he rode in front of a transit bus in Vancouver Tuesday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.
Jeremiah H. Lubbe, 42, was hit near Interstate 5 and West 99th Street and was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center.
Lubbe was riding east on 99th Street and collided with the bus and he was attempting to cross the exit ramp from northbound I-5, according to WSP. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.
WSP says Lubbe failed to yield for a red pedestrian stop light and is facing a criminal charge related to leaving a crosswalk. WSP did not report any injuries aboard the bus.
