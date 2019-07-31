Cyclist says driver ‘didn’t care’ after hit-and-run involving 3-year-old daughter in Tanasborune

NEAR HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Washington County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect after they say the driver hit a dad and his young daughter as they were biking in the Tanasbourne area.
Kylen Bounds says he drops his daughter off at daycare every weekday and picks her up in the afternoon. As an epileptic, he says he can’t drive; instead, he rides his Genesis road bike and tows three-year-old Zoey in a trailer.
The two were hit by a car June 23 while making a left from Cornell onto 179th, according to the sheriff's office.
“I remember watching my daughter's trailer tip over with me,” Bounds said.
According to the avid cyclist, he blacked out and cannot remember much else; however, a witness jumped in after the crash and pulled Zoey to safety, moving Kylen’s twisted-up bike and waking him up.
“I was like, ‘I must have had a seizure,’" Bounds said. "They were like, ‘no, you were hit.’”
The father of one says he owes that stranger a thank you for stopping when the driver who hit him did not.
Bounds says the suspect, “didn't care. Didn't have no remorse of hitting me or my daughter.”
Bruised and scraped up, Bounds and Zoey were taken to the hospital, where he says an MRI confirmed he did not have a seizure. He said his relief turned to anger when he realized he was not at fault for the crash.
“It was ok if I get hit,” Bounds said. “But it's my child, and at this point, she's scared to cross the street or to walk the road.”
Though he is left with medical bills and hundreds of dollars in damages to fix his bike, which now has a loose handle bar and a twisted drive chain, all Bounds wants is closure.
“The person that didn't stop, needs to come forward and just say sorry," Bounds said. "That's all I want.”
According to WCSO, witnesses describe the suspect as an elderly woman in an older red Honda Civic or Accord.
If you saw what happened or know who the suspected hit-and-run driver is, call the sheriff’s office.
