PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A cyclist is suing the City of Portland for more than a million dollars after he says he hit an unmarked metal cable on a trail, leaving him with permanent injuries.
According to court documents, James Thorne was riding his bike on a trail at Kelley Point Park on May 1 when he rode past a corner and into a metal cable stretched across the path.
Thorne in his suit says the collision caused damage to his neck, back, shoulders and wrist and caused him to require surgery. He says it also caused damage to his bike.
Thorne says the City of Portland was negligent and should have warned people about the cable, either with markers on the trail or online. He is asking the city to cover his medical expenses, loss of income, and property damage.
FOX 12 has reached out to the City of Portland, but officials say they have no comments at this time.
