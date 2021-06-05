D.C. Latourette Park reopens in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – D.C. Latourette Park reopened in Oregon City after renovations and upgrades on Saturday. The park was formerly an outdoor swimming pool and has undergone years of planning and transformation with the help of several different groups.
The park includes a new nature play area with play structures, upgraded walking path, refurbished basketball court, entry way, and additional seating. These upgrades and additions make the park accessible for children and adults at all ability levels.
“The Latourette Park project is the epitome of building community through collaboration and partnerships,” said Oregon City Mayor, Rachel Lyles Smith. “We are grateful for the work of the Latourette Core Team and Girl Scout Troop 45064, who advocated for fun, play, and recreational opportunities in a dilapidated park. The impressive coalition of partners, including Metro, has allowed the vision of the community to be realized.”
The project received several grants to make the upgrades possible.
The park was adopted by Girl Scout Troop 45064 in 2015 and the city has been working with neighbors around the park since to shape its future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.