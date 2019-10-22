PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft that occurred in southeast Portland earlier this month, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Isaiah Meyer Bobo, 18, was arrested on Oct. 18. He faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
The investigation began on Oct. 13 when officers responded to the 15700 block of Southeast Alder Street.
A woman told FOX 12 that she and her 6-year-old grandson had stopped by the house she grew up in just to take a look. She was only feet away from the Chevy Tahoe and her grandson was in his booster seat playing games on her phone, when all of a sudden, she heard something.
“My car revved up like somebody had just gunned it as far as they could. It startled me so bad that I jumped up on the curb,” she said. “I went screaming and yelling up the street, ‘Stop, stop, you’ve got my grandson, stop.’”
The 6-year-old boy said the driver dropped him off near Harold Oliver Elementary School and he used his grandma’s phone to call his dad. Just minutes later while he was still on the phone, police found him unharmed.
The Tahoe was later found unoccupied near the 1600 block of Southeast 156th Avenue.
Court documents state the next day officers reviewed surveillance cameras from a neighbor's home. The surveillance cameras showed a red sedan pull up and park near the Tahoe. The driver and the passenger got out of the sedan.
According to court documents, the driver looked at the Tahoe, got into it, and then took off with it. The passenger from the sedan was then seen walking off.
The driver was later seen returning on foot to the sedan, getting inside and leaving, according to court documents.
Officer made a "dragnet flier" with images of the suspects.
On Oct. 18, an officer responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 15500 block of Southeast Morrison Street.
Court documents state that the vehicle came back as stolen and the driver, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was contacted. Officers also contacted the passenger, identified as Bobo.
According to court documents, the officer noticed that the 15-year-old matched the description of one of the suspects from the flier.
When contacted, the 15-year-old admitted that he and Bobo saw the Tahoe running and that Bobo suggested they take it.
Court documents state that Bobo initially said he had nothing to do with it, but later admitted that he and the 15-year-old were the suspects in the flier.
It's not known at this time if the 15-year-old boy is facing any charges.
Bobo was arraigned on charges on Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 29.
